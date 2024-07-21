Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Purabi Dairy inks pact with Assam to run 5,000 litre daily capacity plant

The tie-up is also expected to provide significant income opportunities to farmers by opening new markets and offering comprehensive training and growth opportunities, it added

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 8:49 PM IST
West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), known under the brand Purabi Dairy, on Sunday said it has joined hands with the Assam government to operate a 5,000-litre daily capacity plant in Dhemaji district.

Purabi Dairy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Dairy Development (DoDD), enabling WAMUL to operate the DoDD's 5,000-litre per day capacity dairy plant at Dhemaji, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, WAMUL Managing Director Sameer Kr Parida said: "This MoU is a significant step towards enhancing the dairy sector in upper Assam. By operating the Dhemaji dairy plant, we will increase the availability of Purabi milk and milk products in the region."

Topics :Assamdairy

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

