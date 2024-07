Dairy stocks strategy amid milk price rise: Amid rising milk prices, analysts have an optimistic view on India's dairy stocks such as Amid rising milk prices, analysts have an optimistic view on India's dairy stocks such as Heritage Foods and Dodla Dairy , aided by hopes of margin expansion in the near-to-medium term.





ALSO READ: On the boil: Why are milk prices rising when the supply is healthy? From a long-term perspective, too, they believe the growing population, changing lifestyle patterns, increasing disposable incomes, and rising health consciousness will drive the growth of dairy consumption in India.

"We are witnessing a price rise after a gap