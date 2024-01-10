Home / Companies / News / Puravankara Q3 sale bookings rise 56% to Rs 1,241 cr on higher volumes

Puravankara Q3 sale bookings rise 56% to Rs 1,241 cr on higher volumes

In area terms, the sale bookings rose 80 per cent to 5.01 million sq ft in the first nine months of this fiscal from 2.79 million sq ft in the year-ago period

The average sales realisation declined 2 per cent to Rs 7,610 per sq ft during the period under review from Rs 7,767 per sq ft a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Wednesday reported a 56 per cent annual increase in its sale bookings at Rs 1,241 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on higher volumes amid strong housing demand.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 796 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's sale bookings rose 60 per cent area-wise to 1.63 million square feet during October-December period from 1.02 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The average sales realisation declined 2 per cent to Rs 7,610 per sq ft during the period under review from Rs 7,767 per sq ft a year ago.

During April-December period of 2023-24 fiscal, the company's sale bookings rose 89 per cent to Rs 3,967 crore from Rs 2,100 crore in the year-ago period.

In area terms, the sale bookings rose 80 per cent to 5.01 million sq ft in the first nine months of this fiscal from 2.79 million sq ft in the year-ago period.

The average sales realisation grew 5 per cent to Rs 7,916 per sq ft from Rs 7,528 crore in the year-ago period.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd has completed more than 80 projects covering 46 million sq ft area across 9 cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

It is currently developing 29 million sq ft area.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

