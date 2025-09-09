Home / Companies / News / TCS & CEA of France sign agreement to collaborate in Physical AI research

TCS & CEA of France sign agreement to collaborate in Physical AI research

Two sides will work on combining robotics and AI to drive industrial transformation and resilience

TCS
Present in the region since 1992, TCS supports leading French enterprises in their growth and transformation journeys, including 18 CAC40 companies (Photo: Reuters)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Tuesday it has signed a partnership with CEA, a French public research institution, to develop Physical AI solutions together.
 
Such solutions bring together robotics, artificial intelligence and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret and interact with the physical world to advance the digital transformation of industrial processes. TCS and CEA will “drive the design, development, and deployment” of Physical AI-powered systems for real-world applications, said a press statement.
 
By combining CEA’s expertise in digital transformation and scientific research with TCS’ domain knowledge and global scale, the partnership will deliver AI-driven solutions for industrial use — from manufacturing and logistics to automation — to “ultimately transform efficiency and resilience across sectors”.
 
“This partnership will enable us to connect cutting-edge research with the concrete needs of businesses and to jointly invent the intelligent systems of tomorrow,” said Alexandre Bounouh, director of CEA-List Institute.
 
“By transforming collaboration between humans and machines, AI solutions applied to physical systems will optimise the production chain, thereby contributing to one of our core missions: boosting the resilience and competitiveness of French and European businesses,” he said.
 
TCS and CEA together intend to offer organisations “concrete solutions” based on Physical AI, proofs of concept, as well as training and technological support programmes. Developing robots capable of learning and executing tasks in a dynamic environment will be a key area of collaboration.
 
“Our commitment to technological innovation is reflected in strong partnerships with key players like CEA. Physical AI is a key technology for the future of industry, as it combines the power of AI with the intelligence of physical systems. This partnership marks an important step in supporting our clients in their industrial transformation,” said Rammohan Gourneni, managing director, TCS, France.
 
This partnership leverages the TCS Pace Port Paris research and innovation centre at the heart of the French technology ecosystem. This hub brings together experts, startups, researchers, and large companies to accelerate the development of next-gen solutions on a large scale. By combining technological innovation, local talent, and global expertise, TCS is strengthening its long-term commitment to the AI economy in France.
 
Present in the region since 1992, TCS supports leading French enterprises in their growth and transformation journeys, including 18 CAC40 companies. In recent years, TCS has made significant investments in France and opened four delivery centers across France (Paris-Suresnes, Lille, Poitiers, and Toulouse).
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTCSCEARoboticsTata Consultancy Services

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

