Home / Companies / News / Zupee launches Studio short video platform after RMG ban in India

Zupee launches Studio short video platform after RMG ban in India

Zupee has launched Zupee Studio, a short video content platform with 1-3 min episodes, weeks after India banned all forms of real money gaming nationwide

Zupee
Zupee said it would continue to offer online social games on its app | Image: LinkedIn
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gaming platform Zupee is rolling out a short video content platform weeks after the new online gaming act imposed a blanket ban on all forms of real money games in the country.
 
The platform, called Zupee Studio, will feature audio-visual episodes across genres including romance, drama, thriller, and comedy. These episodes will have a length of one to three minutes, the company said.
 
It will be available to select Android devices, with plans to expand the offering to iOS. The company intends to focus on tier II and tier III cities to expand the platform’s reach.
 
Zupee said it would continue to offer online social games on its app.
 
“This is just the first of many new experiences we aim to create for our audiences. Zupee Studio reflects our long-term vision of shaping the future of entertainment in India,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zupee.
 
Zupee has more than 150 million registered users in the country.
 
Previously, game platform WinZO rolled out ZO TV with a focus on short video content. The company also expanded its presence to the United States after Brazil and India, with plans to grow its IP portfolio, make strategic investments, and scale product offerings. WinZO has a base of more than 250 million global users.
 
The diversification into newer avenues comes at a time when the government banned real money games such as rummy, poker, ludo, and fantasy sports.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, bans all forms of real money gaming (RMG) and related advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country, and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS & CEA of France sign agreement to collaborate in Physical AI research

Infosys eyes return to campuses after Covid pause: Signs of hiring revival?

Premium

Policymaking lags industry pace, says VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau

Dashverse plans to release 100 microdramas in a few months, produced by AI

OpenAI in talks with data firms to bring $500 bn Stargate project to India

Topics :gaming industryonline gamingGaming Industry IndiaGamingvideo streaming

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story