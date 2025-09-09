Zupee launches Studio short video platform after RMG ban in India

Gaming platform Zupee is rolling out a short video content platform weeks after the new online gaming act imposed a blanket ban on all forms of real money games in the country.

The platform, called Zupee Studio, will feature audio-visual episodes across genres including romance, drama, thriller, and comedy. These episodes will have a length of one to three minutes, the company said.

It will be available to select Android devices, with plans to expand the offering to iOS. The company intends to focus on tier II and tier III cities to expand the platform’s reach.

Zupee said it would continue to offer online social games on its app.

“This is just the first of many new experiences we aim to create for our audiences. Zupee Studio reflects our long-term vision of shaping the future of entertainment in India,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zupee. Zupee has more than 150 million registered users in the country. Previously, game platform WinZO rolled out ZO TV with a focus on short video content. The company also expanded its presence to the United States after Brazil and India, with plans to grow its IP portfolio, make strategic investments, and scale product offerings. WinZO has a base of more than 250 million global users.