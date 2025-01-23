Q3 results today: Ultratech, HPCl, Zee among 59 to post earnings on Jan 23

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will be among 59 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday.

Two Adani entities including Adani Energy Solutions Limited and Adani Green Energy Limited will also be releasing their financial performance reports for the October-December quarter today.

Other major companies posting their Q3FY25 results include Ultratech Cement, Mankind Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thyrocare Technologies, Daichi Industries, and United Spirits.

Ultratech Q3 preview

Brokerage firms expect cement companies to see a sequential improvement in earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, driven by higher cement prices and growing volumes. However, they anticipate that earnings will remain relatively flat compared to the same period last year.

Dr Reddy's Q3 preview

Analyst estimates gathered by Business Standard suggest that Dr. Reddy's Labs may experience a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 8,281 crore, up from Rs 7,236 crore in Q3 FY24. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue could rise by 0.7 per cent, compared to Rs 8,038 crore in Q3 FY24.

Market review

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices experienced a volatile day of trading. After a steady start, the indices lost their early gains and dipped into the red, only to recover later, driven by strong performances in IT and private banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex opened at 76,114 but dropped to a low of 75,817 before climbing back to a high of 76,461. It ultimately closed with a gain of 567 points, ending the day at 76,405.

Nifty50 fell 27 points to close below 23,150 in the pre-open session on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex edged up slightly to settle at 76,415. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open lower due to mixed global cues. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors responded to various economic data from the region. The NSE Nifty 50 index briefly fell below the 23,000 mark for the second consecutive day, reaching a low of 22,981. However, it finished the session 131 points higher, closing at 23,155.

Investors will closely monitor Q3 earnings from major companies such as HPCL, UltraTech Cement, Indus Towers, Dr Reddy’s, and United Spirits, among others.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 23