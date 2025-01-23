Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Q3 results today: Ultratech, HPCl, Zee among 59 to post earnings on Jan 23

Q3 results today: Ultratech, HPCl, Zee among 59 to post earnings on Jan 23

Q3FY25 company results, January 23: Two Adani entities including Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy will release results for the Oct-Dec quarter today

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
BSE (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will be among 59 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday.
 
Two Adani entities including Adani Energy Solutions Limited and Adani Green Energy Limited will also be releasing their financial performance reports for the October-December quarter today.
 
Other major companies posting their Q3FY25 results include Ultratech Cement, Mankind Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thyrocare Technologies, Daichi Industries, and United Spirits.
 

Ultratech Q3 preview

Brokerage firms expect cement companies to see a sequential improvement in earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, driven by higher cement prices and growing volumes. However, they anticipate that earnings will remain relatively flat compared to the same period last year.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat at open; broader markets mixed; Nifty IT index up 1%

Markets Today: Nifty weak; Q3 nos; Denta Water IPO Day 2, Stallion listing

Tata Communications Q3 results: Net profit soars 426.5% to Rs 236 crore

HUL Q3 results: PAT rises 18.9% to Rs 2,984 cr, volume growth remains flat

Hudco Q3 results: PAT grows 41.6% to Rs 735 cr, revenue at Rs 2,760.23 cr

Dr Reddy's Q3 preview

Analyst estimates gathered by Business Standard suggest that Dr. Reddy's Labs may experience a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 8,281 crore, up from Rs 7,236 crore in Q3 FY24. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue could rise by 0.7 per cent, compared to Rs 8,038 crore in Q3 FY24.

Market review

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices experienced a volatile day of trading. After a steady start, the indices lost their early gains and dipped into the red, only to recover later, driven by strong performances in IT and private banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex opened at 76,114 but dropped to a low of 75,817 before climbing back to a high of 76,461. It ultimately closed with a gain of 567 points, ending the day at 76,405.
 
The NSE Nifty 50 index briefly fell below the 23,000 mark for the second consecutive day, reaching a low of 22,981. However, it finished the session 131 points higher, closing at 23,155.  
Nifty50 fell 27 points to close below 23,150 in the pre-open session on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex edged up slightly to settle at 76,415. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open lower due to mixed global cues. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors responded to various economic data from the region.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Investors will closely monitor Q3 earnings from major companies such as HPCL, UltraTech Cement, Indus Towers, Dr Reddy’s, and United Spirits, among others.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 23

  1. Aarnav Fashions Limited
  2. Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited
  3. Adani Energy Solutions Limited
  4. Adani Green Energy Limited
  5. Alivus Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. Amber Enterprises India Limited
  7. Ashapura Minechem Limited
  8. Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited
  9. Capri Global Capital Limited
  10. CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited
  11. Cyient Limited
  12. Daichi Industries Limited
  13. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  14. EFC (I) Limited
  15. Fervent Synergies Limited
  16. Future Securities Limited
  17. Greaves Cotton Limited
  18. Gujarat Inject Limited
  19. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
  20. Indian Energy Exchange Limited
  21. Indus Towers Limited
  22. Ion Exchange (India) Limited
  23. Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited
  24. Jumbo Bag Limited
  25. KFin Technologies Limited
  26. LKP Finance Limited
  27. LKP Securities Limited
  28. Mankind Pharma Limited
  29. Meenakshi Steel Industries Limited
  30. Menon Bearings Limited
  31. Mphasis Limited
  32. MPS Limited
  33. Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited
  34. National Peroxide Limited
  35. Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited
  36. NDL Ventures Limited
  37. Nandan Petrochem Limited
  38. Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited
  39. Rajratan Global Wire Limited
  40. Restile Ceramics Limited
  41. Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited
  42. SG Global Exports Limited
  43. Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Limited
  44. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited
  45. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited
  46. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited
  47. Syngene International Limited
  48. Tejas Networks Limited
  49. Thyrocare Technologies Limited
  50. Tokyo Finance Limited
  51. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
  52. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited
  53. UltraTech Cement Limited
  54. United Spirits Limited
  55. Universal Arts Limited
  56. V2 Retail Limited
  57. Vandana Knitwear Limited
  58. Wall Street Finance Limited
  59. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Consumer Products acquires SIL brand to revitalise heritage foods

Essar Renewables signs agreement to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Maharashtra

HUL to acquire 90.5% stake in Minimalist at enterprise value of Rs 2,995 cr

Sun Petrochemicals inks pact with Telangana govt for Rs 45,500 cr projects

NRAI to move CCI in 10 days, push small restaurants to join ONDC platform

Topics :Q3 resultsBSEBS Web ReportsHPCLUnited Spirits ZEELUltraTechAdani Green EnergyMankind Pharma

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story