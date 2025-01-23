Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, January 23, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start on a negative note, influenced by mixed global cues.
Asia-Pacific markets saw mixed trading on Thursday as investors reacted to a range of economic data from the region. In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 0.42 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, with the Topix gaining 0.42 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.96 per cent. South Korea’s economy grew by 1.2 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, marking its slowest growth since Q2 2023. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increased by 0.75 per cent, and the CSI 300 was up 1 per cent at the open.
In Singapore, inflation data for December is expected to be released soon, and the Bank of Japan is holding a policy meeting today and tomorrow, with Governor Kazuo Ueda hinting at a potential rate hike.
Overnight in the US, the three major indices advanced, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high. The index rose 0.61 per cent, reaching an intraday record of 6,100.81 before closing slightly below that at 6,086.37. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.28 per cent to 20,009.34, driven by gains in tech stocks such as Oracle and Nvidia, spurred by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a modest gain, rising 130.92 points, or 0.3 per cent, to close at 44,156.73. Investors now await US Jobless claims data for the week ended January 18.
Back home, investors will be closely watching Q3 earnings from major companies including HPCL, UltraTech Cement, Indus Towers Dr Reddy’s and United Spirits among others.
Meanwhile, the Street will also react to earnings from HUL, BPCL and Persistent Systems among others.
Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,026.25 crore on January 22, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,640.22 crore.
In the IPO market, Stallion India IPO (Mainline) and Landmark Immigration (SME) will list on the bourses.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription. CLN Energy IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Meanwhile, CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hudco Q3 results: PAT grows 41.6% to Rs 735 cr, revenue at Rs 2,760.23 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) posted a net profit of Rs 735 crore for the third quarter of FY25, up 41.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The Non-Banking Financial Company-Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC-IFC) also reported a Y-o-Y increase of 37.14 per cent in revenue from operations during the quarter, with revenue at Rs 2,760.23 crore. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India among top 3 least favoured Asian stock market amid multiple headwinds
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is among the three least-favoured Asian stock markets, according to BofA Securities whose survey found that 10 per cent of fund managers are underweight on Indian equities from a 12-month perspective. Global fund managers overall expect less than 5 per cent return from Asia stocks (excluding Japan) in a year, according to the research and brokerage house. As many as 182 panelists with $513 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) responded to its global fund manager survey (FMS). Separately, 111 panelists with $214 billion worth of AUM responded to regional FMS questions between January 10 and 16. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposes Rs 250 SIPs with subsidised charges, incentives for inclusion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed bit-sized systematic investment plans (SIP) of Rs 250 in a step to increase the mutual fund footprint in the underserved section of the country. While several asset management companies (AMCs) already offer small size SIPs, the market regulator is of the opinion that the “sachetisation” of SIPs will help the entire industry to participate in financial inclusion. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel Q3 Preview: Profit may plunge up to 80%, Ebitda to drop 30% YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steel giant JSW Steel will announce its December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results on Friday, January 24, 2025. JSW Steel is expected to face a challenging Q3FY25, with analysts forecasting weaker earnings due to softer steel prices and subdued demand. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy's Labs Q3 Preview: Revlimid to dent US sales, profits may rise 12%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, is scheduled to deliver its October-December quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 23, 2025. According to analyst estimates compiled by Business Standard, Dr Reddy’s Labs may see its average revenue rise by 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 8,281 crore as against Rs 7,236 crore in the third quarter of FY24. Sequentially the topline may increase by 0.7 per cent compared to Rs 8,038 crore in Q3FY24. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo to report Q3 2025 results on Friday; here's what analysts expect
Stock Market LIVE Updates: InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines is set to report the December quarter (Q3) results for the current financial year (FY25) on Friday, amid volatile stock markets due to subdued results season thus far. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ruchit Jain of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on January 23
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Consumer stock has formed an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart after a corrective phase which is a trend reversal sign. The volumes have been increasing gradually and the 5 DEMA has given a positive crossover to the 20 DEMA which is a bullish sign. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 82,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,100 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400. The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,260. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy Wipro, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Finserv
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The markets witnessed a volatile session following Tuesday's sharp decline but managed to close with gains of nearly half a percent. After a flat opening, selling pressure persisted during the first half; however, resilience in IT majors and a recovery in select heavyweights helped trim losses and pushed the index into positive territory. As a result, the Nifty index settled at 23,155.35, up by 0.6 per cent. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: Nifty weak; Q3 nos; Denta Water IPO Day 2, Stallion listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India stock markets today may open lower as indicated by GIFT Nifty index. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty index was trading 63 points lower at 23,136. The markets today will react to Q3 results of HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), released on Wednesday, and track December quarter earnings by other corporates on Thursday. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 23: HUL, BPCL, Coforge, Cigniti Tech, Pidilite Ind
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever (HUL):Q3 standalone net profit stood at Rs 3,001 crore, up from Rs 2,519 crore (Y-o-Y), against an estimate of Rs 2,585 crore. Revenue came in at Rs 15,195 crore compared to Rs 14,930 crore (Y-o-Y), with an estimate of Rs 15,600 crore. Ebitda was Rs 3,669 crore vs Rs 3,565 crore (Y-o-Y), slightly above the estimate of Rs 3,600 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 24.15 per cent from 23.88 per cent (Y-o-Y), against an estimate of 23.1 per cent. The board has approved the demerger of its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s, with the resulting company to be listed on BSE and NSE. Moreover, HUL signed an agreement to acquire a 90.5 per cent stake in Minimalist through secondary buyouts at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 2,955 crore. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL Q3 results: PAT rises 18.9% to Rs 2,984 cr, volume growth remains flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company by market capitalisation, on Wednesday reported 18.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) mainly on the back of profit from the divestment of its “Pureit” business and a decline in advertising and promotion expenses. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed; Nikkei up 0.3%, ASX 200 down 0.6%
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher; Nasdaq rises over 1%
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST