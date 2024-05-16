Q4 FY24 results: M&M, GAIL, Vodafone among 94 firms to post earnings today

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Ltd will be among 94 companies reporting their fourth-quarter earnings (Q4) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Thursday.

Mahindra & Mahindra is anticipated to report net sales ranging from Rs 23,814 crore to Rs 24,406 crore, marking a 6-8 per cent year-on-year increase. Analysts expect the March quarter performance of the automaker to be led by production ramp-ups and new launches in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Major Companies Posting Q4 Results Today

Other major companies announcing results today include:

Solar Industries India Ltd

Info Edge India Ltd

Container Corp

Biocon Ltd

JK Paper Ltd

Infibeam Avenues Ltd

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

Endurance Technologies Ltd

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Triveni Turbine Ltd

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

V-Guard Industries Ltd

eClerx Services Ltd

Prism Johnson Cement Ltd

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Wonderla Holidays Ltd

Sansera Engineering Ltd

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

Harsha Engineers International Ltd

Avalon Technologies Ltd

Indoco Remedies Ltd

TCNS Clothing Co

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Meanwhile, Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma reported a 62 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24), reaching Rs 476.59 crore compared to Rs 293.69 crore in the same period last year. Mankind Pharma also saw a significant increase in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 2,441 crore in Q4 FY24, marking an 18.9 per cent year-on-year rise from Rs 2,052 crore reported in Q4 FY23, as per an exchange filing.

Amid election-related nervousness, benchmark indices exhibited extreme volatility on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing at 72,987, down 118 points or 0.16 per cent, after fluctuating within a range of 72,823 to 73,301.5.