Q4 FY24 results: M&M, GAIL, Vodafone among 94 firms to post earnings today
Q4 FY24 company results: Info Edge, Biocon, JK Paper, Solar Industries, Infibeam Avenues, and many more companies will post their fourth-quarter earnings on May 16Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, GAIL India
Ltd, and Vodafone Idea
Ltd will be among 94 companies reporting their fourth-quarter earnings (Q4) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Thursday.
Mahindra & Mahindra is anticipated to report net sales ranging from Rs 23,814 crore to Rs 24,406 crore, marking a 6-8 per cent year-on-year increase. Analysts expect the March quarter performance of the automaker to be led by production ramp-ups and new launches in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.
Major Companies Posting Q4 Results Today
Other major companies announcing results today include:
Solar Industries India Ltd
Info Edge India Ltd
Container Corp
Biocon Ltd
JK Paper Ltd
Infibeam Avenues Ltd
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
Endurance Technologies Ltd
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
Triveni Turbine Ltd
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
V-Guard Industries Ltd
eClerx Services Ltd
Prism Johnson Cement Ltd
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd
Wonderla Holidays Ltd
Sansera Engineering Ltd
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
Harsha Engineers International Ltd
Avalon Technologies Ltd
Indoco Remedies Ltd
TCNS Clothing Co
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
Meanwhile, Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma reported a 62 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24), reaching Rs 476.59 crore compared to Rs 293.69 crore in the same period last year. Mankind Pharma also saw a significant increase in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 2,441 crore in Q4 FY24, marking an 18.9 per cent year-on-year rise from Rs 2,052 crore reported in Q4 FY23, as per an exchange filing.
Amid election-related nervousness, benchmark indices exhibited extreme volatility on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing at 72,987, down 118 points or 0.16 per cent, after fluctuating within a range of 72,823 to 73,301.5.