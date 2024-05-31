Home / Companies / News / Q4 results today: Tarai Foods and VAS Infra among 5 firms to post earnings

Q4 results today: Tarai Foods and VAS Infra among 5 firms to post earnings

Q4FY24 company results: Add-Shop ERetail Ltd, Athena Constructions Ltd, and Panorama Studios International Ltd will release their fourth-quarter report on May 31

Stock market, BSE
Photo: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the result season comes to a close, five companies are scheduled to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24). These include Add-Shop ERetail Ltd, Athena Constructions Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Tarai Foods Ltd, and VAS Infrastructure Ltd.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Thursday's Q4 earning highlights

On Thursday, India's largest gold loan provider Muthoot Finance reported a higher-than-estimated profit at Rs 1,056 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year for Q4FY24. Compared to last year, benchmark spot gold prices had risen by 22 per cent in the January-March quarter, driving loan growth for lenders. Muthoot may have also benefited from a regulatory ban placed on IIFL Finance in March, which prevented the disbursement of gold loans due to "material supervisory concerns" in its portfolio.

Apollo Hospitals also reported a year-on-year 76 per cent increase in its profit at Rs 254 crore for the March quarter. Chairman Prathap C Reddy said that while the hospital was focused on disease prevention, they were actively expanding their research efforts and looking into "new-age technologies like AI and robotics to enhance patient outcomes".

Market review on May 30


On Thursday, May 30, benchmark indices ended up to 0.9 per cent lower, extending their weakness for the fifth consecutive session. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 617 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 73,886 levels. Meanwhile, Nifty50 was down 216 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 22,489, just below the 22,500-mark.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Nestle, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, ITC, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, NTPC, and Ultratech Cement dropped in the range of 1.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 3,050.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued to buy shares worth Rs 3,432.93 crore on May 30.

Market outlook on May 31


Market sentiment on Friday appears optimistic as GIFT Nifty futures signal a higher opening by trading 63 points above Nifty futures at 22,690.50 as of 7:10 AM.

Investors will closely watch the release of Q4FY24 GDP data today. Investors are also likely to adjust their portfolios ahead of the release of exit polls tomorrow.
 

List of companies releasing Q4FY24 results on May 31

  • Add-Shop ERetail Ltd
  • Athena Constructions Ltd
  • Panorama Studios International Ltd
  • Tarai Foods Ltd
  • VAS Infrastructure Ltd

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Bosch Q4 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 564 crore, revenue up 4.2%

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

Personal care products firm Emami stock spurts on growth expectations

Jindal Power to partner with Venezuelan state oil company: Report

IndiGo derosters 6 crew members over Delhi-Varanasi flight bomb scare event

Vedanta says ICRA has assigned top rating to its commercial paper

HCLTech integrates its GenAI platform AI Force with Google Gemini

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :corporate earningsQ4 Resultsstock market tradingBS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story