Home / Markets / IPO / Subscribed to Shree Ram Twistex IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Subscribed to Shree Ram Twistex IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex’s initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, after the issue was oversubscribed nearly 44 times. The company raised ₹110.24 crore through its maiden public issue.
 
The offering initially witnessed muted demand, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. However, subscription picked up sharply on the final day, led by strong participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose category was oversubscribed 220.30 times. Retail investors subscribed to their quota 76.63 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid 3.94 times their allocated portion.
 
Priced in the range of ₹95–104 per share with a lot size of 46 shares, the IPO received bids for 46,28,41,632 shares against an offer of 1,06,00,000 shares. This translated into an overall subscription of 43.66 times, according to NSE data.
 
 
With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, which is expected to be announced today.

How to check Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status online? 

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or  Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. 

Direct links to check Shree Ram TwistexIPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status:
 

Shree Ram Twistex IPO grey market trends, tentative listing 

While the allotment process is underway, Shree Ram Twistex shares are trading at around ₹98 in the grey market, indicating a discount of ₹6 per share, or about 5.77 per cent, compared with the upper price band of ₹104, according to unofficial market sources.
 
The company’s shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, March 2, 2026. Current grey market trends point to a lacklustre listing debut; however, GMP remains an unregulated and speculative indicator and should be treated cautiously. 

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

