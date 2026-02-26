Stocks to buy: Graphite India, Laurus Labs, Tata Steel are on analyst radar

Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio

Graphite India

Graphite India Limited is showing a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart after decisively moving above the long-term descending trendline resistance near ₹700, signaling a potential structural trend reversal. The stock is trading above its key short- and medium-term exponential moving average (EMAs), which are positively aligned, indicating strengthening momentum. Recent price action reflects higher highs and higher lows, supported by steady volume participation, suggesting accumulation. The relative strength index (RSI) around 65 highlights improving momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside.

Buy range: ₹719.20

Stop loss: ₹663

Target pric: ₹883

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Limited is demonstrating strong bullish momentum after a decisive breakout above the ₹211 resistance zone, supported by rising volumes that indicate sustained buying interest. The stock is trading comfortably above its short- and medium-term EMAs, all of which are positively aligned, while the 200 EMA is trending upward, confirming a strong broader uptrend. Price action reflects a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing trend strength. The RSI near 68 signals healthy momentum without entering extreme overbought territory.

Buy range: ₹215

Stop Loss: ₹200

Target price: ₹240

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs Limited is showing renewed bullish momentum after reclaiming the ₹1,050 resistance zone with a strong bullish candle supported by rising volumes, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock is trading above its short- and medium-term EMAs, while the 200 EMA remains positively sloped, confirming alignment with the broader uptrend. Price has formed a higher low near ₹980 and is now attempting a breakout toward the recent swing high around ₹1,100. The RSI has moved above 60, reflecting improving momentum without being overbought.

Buy range: ₹1,077

Stop loss: ₹998

Target price: ₹1,227 ================ (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)