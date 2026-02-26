Andhra milk contamination: Fifth death reported, 15 undergoing treatment

One more person has died in the suspected milk adulteration case here in East Godavari district, taking the toll to five, while 15 others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, according to a press release.

Four people had died, and nearly 15 others were hospitalised at Rajamundry after consuming contaminated milk here.

The fifth victim was a 76-year-old woman from Gandhipuram. Several of the affected persons are undergoing dialysis and ventilator support following acute renal complications.

Strong epidemiological evidence indicates milk adulteration as the probable cause, and coordinated action has been initiated across departments, it said.

According to the health department, the cluster was first identified after multiple elderly persons were admitted to hospitals with symptoms including anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis.

Clinical findings revealed elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels, suggestive of toxic exposure, said the press release.

Preliminary epidemiological investigation indicated milk consumption as the primary source of exposure. Milk had been supplied to 106 families from a private dairy in Narasapuram village, and the supply was immediately stopped.

Emergency medical camps have been established in the affected areas, with round-the-clock deployment of doctors and ambulance services, it said.

Rapid Response Teams comprising the district surveillance officer, general medicine specialists, microbiologists, paediatricians, forensic experts, epidemiologists and nephrologists were constituted immediately.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department inspected the dairy unit from where the milk was supplied and collected surveillance and enforcement samples of milk, paneer, ghee, drinking water and vinegar. Samples from affected households were also collected.

These samples have been sent to laboratories in Kakinada and Hyderabad for microbial, physico-chemical, and toxic adulterant analysis.

In addition, blood and urine samples have been forwarded to the Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, for advanced toxicological examination.

The suspected milk vendor, a 33-year-old resident of Narasapuram village, has been taken into custody, and the dairy unit linked to the supply has been sealed. Forensic teams inspected the premises, and post-mortem samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory, Vijayawada.

Police said an investigation is underway to trace the distribution network and identify all affected consumers.

The Animal Husbandry Department formed a team of four veterinary doctors, collected 41 milk samples along with cattle feed and water samples, and sent them to the Veterinary Biological Research Institute, Vijayawada, for analysis.

Senior officials, including the Commissioner of Health and the Director of Food Safety, have been deputed to monitor the situation. Further action will be taken based on laboratory findings and forensic reports, officials added.