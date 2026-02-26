Mercury set to rise in North India; rain, thunderstorms likely in South

India is set to witness a mix of weather conditions in the coming days, with rainfall and thunderstorms in several states, potential snowfall in the northern hills and a steady rise in temperatures across the plains. With gusty winds and varying humidity levels, weather conditions are expected to differ sharply from region to region.

Rain and thunderstorm activity across states

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

Snowfall likely in northern hills

In the higher reaches, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Dense fog warning in north

Dense fog conditions are likely during the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Himachal Pradesh till February 26. Reduced visibility during early hours could impact road and rail movement in affected areas.

Temperatures to climb in northwest and central India

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest and central India during the next seven days. As a result, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal across many parts of Northwest India during the week.

Over Maharashtra, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent six days. East India is likely to see no significant change over the next two days, with a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the following five days. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the remaining parts of the country.

Delhi weather: Mercury set to cross 30 degrees Celsius

In Delhi, the IMD has indicated a steady rise in temperatures, even though mornings and evenings continue to remain cool. The warming trend is expected to continue around Holi. The maximum temperature in the national capital is set to cross 30 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with clear skies forecast. The minimum temperature is expected to touch around 17degrees Celsius.