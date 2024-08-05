Quantum Capital to buy US power producer Cogentrix Energy for $3 bn

Private equity firm Quantum Capital Group will buy US independent power producer Cogentrix Energy for about $3 billion from funds managed by Carlyle Group, the companies said on Monday.



Cogentrix, which was bought by Carlyle from Goldman Sachs in 2012, operates more than 70 gas, coal, solar and other renewable assets.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Electricity demand is rapidly increasing thanks to explosive growth in data centers and AI, the reshoring of manufacturing, and the electrification-of-everything... Now more than ever, we need reliable and efficient power infrastructure,â€ Wil VanLoh, founder and CEO of Quantum, said in a statement.

