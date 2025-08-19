R for Rabbit raises $27 million in Series B funding to scale baby care

R for Rabbit, a direct-to-consumer baby products brand, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $27 million in Series B funding through a combination of primary and secondary transactions. The round, which also facilitated an exit for early investor Xponentia Capital, was led by Filter Capital and co-led by 3one4 Capital.
The company plans to use the capital to accelerate its growth, scale omnichannel distribution, drive product innovation, and expand digital initiatives in the premium baby care market. IndigoEdge acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.
R for Rabbit stated that it has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 35 per cent since FY21, with its annual run rate (ARR) for FY25 projected to exceed $30 million. “Our high organic traffic of almost 45 per cent, along with a reach of almost 10 million through social channels, and an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of more than 80, are a testament to the trust we have built among millions of Indian parents,” the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the development, Kunal Popat, Founder and CEO of R for Rabbit, said, “India’s baby care industry is on a strong upward curve. With rising disposable incomes and discerning parents seeking uncompromised safety and quality, the market is ripe for brands that can deliver on those expectations. We’re proud that R for Rabbit has built a strong foundation of trust from day one with parents. This capital will help us double down on innovation, reach, and customer experience as we enter our next growth chapter.”
Founded in 2014, R for Rabbit’s portfolio includes strollers, car seats, high chairs, diapers, and more. The company serves over 5 million parents.
