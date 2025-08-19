Home / Companies / News / Coal India inks pact with Konkan Railway Corp Ltd to develop rail infra

Coal India inks pact with Konkan Railway Corp Ltd to develop rail infra

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata

Coal india ltd, cil, Hindustan copper, HCL
Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and an offtake of 900 MT in FY26 | Image: company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd to develop rail infrastructure for the company and its subsidiaries.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is actively strengthening its rail infrastructure to improve coal transportation.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata.

"Coal India Ltd and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd have executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on August 18, 2025...with an intent of development of rail infrastructure of CIL and its subsidiaries," the company said in a BSE filing.

CIL had earlier entered into a pact with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd to develop a rail infrastructure for the coal behemoth and its arms. In FY25, CIL produced 781.1 million tonnes (MT) of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's annual target of 838 MT.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and an offtake of 900 MT in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NARCL places Rs 631-cr anchor bid for BGR Energy stressed debt auction

Zepto, HoABL partner to offer Vrindavan land plots via quick commerce app

Fusion Finance eyes Rs 200 cr recovery from stressed assets in 12 months

SoftBank invests $2 bn in Intel as chip giant hopes to revive fortunes

Reliance Infrastructure bags NHPC's Rs 4,000-crore solar-battery project

Topics :Coal India LimitedCoal IndiaCoal India LtdCIL

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story