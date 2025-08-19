Home / Companies / News / Kilburn Engineering signs pact with Komline-Sanderson for global projects

Kilburn Engineering signs pact with Komline-Sanderson for global projects

Kilburn Engineering will manufacture dryers and provide engineering services under a definitive agreement with Komline-Sanderson, boosting its global presence

Kilburn engineering
Kilburn will also provide detailed engineering, including CAD design, for KSC’s global projects, and support installation, commissioning, and maintenance of equipment | Image: company website
Ishita Ayan Dutt New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Kilburn Engineering Limited, a manufacturer of process equipment and industrial drying systems, on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive Master Agreement with New Jersey-based Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a global provider of process and environmental equipment.
 
Under the agreement, Kilburn will provide manufacturing, engineering, field, and sales representation services to Komline-Sanderson. The collaboration leverages Kilburn’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities with KSC’s global reach, strengthening the ability to serve customers worldwide and introducing advanced solutions to India, the company said in a statement.
 
As part of the arrangement, Kilburn will exclusively manufacture turbo dryers and paddle dryers for KSC. Turbo dryers are used across industries such as food and agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and biomass.
 
Kilburn will also provide detailed engineering, including CAD design, for KSC’s global projects, and support installation, commissioning, and maintenance of equipment in India and internationally. For KSC’s turbo dryers and rotary atomisers in India, Kilburn has been appointed as a sales representative.
 
Ranjit Lala, Managing Director of Kilburn Engineering, said the partnership with Komline-Sanderson is a strong endorsement of Kilburn’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities. “By aligning with a global leader, we will further expand our international footprint and deliver world-class solutions to industries across geographies,” he said.
 
Amritanshu Khaitan, Director of Kilburn Engineering, said the agreement marks another important step in the company’s journey of forging technology tie-ups to strengthen its manufacturing and engineering services. “It also enables us to increase our global presence while bringing advanced new products to the Indian market to better serve our customers,” Khaitan added.
 

Topics :projectsengineeringDeals

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

