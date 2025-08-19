Kilburn Engineering signs pact with Komline-Sanderson for global projects

Kilburn Engineering Limited, a manufacturer of process equipment and industrial drying systems, on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive Master Agreement with New Jersey-based Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a global provider of process and environmental equipment.

Under the agreement, Kilburn will provide manufacturing, engineering, field, and sales representation services to Komline-Sanderson. The collaboration leverages Kilburn’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities with KSC’s global reach, strengthening the ability to serve customers worldwide and introducing advanced solutions to India, the company said in a statement.

As part of the arrangement, Kilburn will exclusively manufacture turbo dryers and paddle dryers for KSC. Turbo dryers are used across industries such as food and agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and biomass.