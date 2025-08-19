Games24x7 rolls out third edition of TechXpedite accelerator programme

Gaming major Games24x7 on Tuesday launched the third edition of its startup accelerator programme, TechXpedite, aimed at supporting early-stage startups in areas such as artificial intelligence for skills, gaming, sports, and inclusive technology.

The initiative is a 90-day program for selected companies that are currently developing products. Shortlisted firms will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors and domain experts in February 2026.

This program enables Games24x7 to expand its deals portfolio while offering startups support in the form of mentorship, technology credits, and industry outreach.

"When we think of inclusion, we think of it from the perspective of health or medical inclusion. Another aspect is how help can be provided through a device that can enable people to rehabilitate better after an injury," said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Games24x7, speaking to Business Standard.