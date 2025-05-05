Home / Companies / News / R R Kabel sees volume surge by 2026 as US tariffs present 'opportunity'

R R Kabel sees volume surge by 2026 as US tariffs present 'opportunity'

R R Kabel expects volumes to grow between 16% and 18%, finance chief Rajesh Jain told Reuters, partly bolstered by U.S. tariff policy that affects Indian exporters less severely than Chinese rivals

The U.S. has imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all exports, with additional reciprocal levies including a 26% rate on India, which are set to kick in July 8. In contrast, China faces a 145% tariff rate as both nations seek a trade agreement.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
Indian wire and cables maker R R Kabel's expects volume growth to more than double in fiscal 2026, with the U.S. tariff policy presenting "an opportunity" for exports amid higher levies on China, a top executive told Reuters on Monday. 
In fiscal 2026, R R Kabel expects volumes to grow between 16% and 18%, finance chief Rajesh Jain told Reuters, partly bolstered by U.S. tariff policy that affects Indian exporters less severely than Chinese rivals. 
Higher levies on China make India's exports more competitive. 
"I was having only one customer till last year, now I am already in talks with four or five big customers... There may be challenges for China, but not for us," Jain said. 
The company's volumes grew 7% in fiscal 2025, below the company's own targets of 15%, due to a slowdown in construction spurred by Indian elections and disruptions in export markets caused by Red Sea tensions. 
Jain noted that President Trump's fluctuating tariffs, which have unsettled global markets and threatened trade stability, have been beneficial for the company. 

The U.S. is R R Kabel's fourth largest market by revenue and makes up about 10% of R R Kabel's export revenue. Overall exports make up 26% of sales for the company, a significantly higher proportion compared to larger domestic competitors Havells and Polycab .
First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

