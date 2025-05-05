SC in BPSL case: NCLT, NCLAT have no jurisdiction to review PMLA order

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and its appellate body do not have the power of judicial review under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the Supreme Court observed in its judgment in Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) on 2 May.

While rejecting JSW Steel’s resolution plan for BPSL and directing its liquidation — four years after its acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) — the apex court held that the PMLA, being a public law, meant the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had no power or jurisdiction to review the decision of the statutory authority under the PMLA.

The NCLT and NCLAT are constituted under Sections 408 and 410 of the Companies Act, 2013, and not under the IBC, noted the court.

Neither the NCLT nor the NCLAT is vested with the powers of judicial review over decisions taken by the government or statutory authorities in matters falling within the realm of public law.

How it unfolded

The reference to PMLA in the BPSL matter arose after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a provisional attachment order (PAO) for BPSL’s assets valued at Rs 4,025.23 crore in October 2019, citing alleged violations by the erstwhile promoters under the PMLA. This came a month after the approval of JSW’s resolution plan by the NCLT.

JSW challenged the ED’s powers to issue the PAO by filing an appeal before the NCLAT. The appellate tribunal, in an order dated 14 October 2019, stayed the PAO.

The Supreme Court noted that a couple of months later, Section 32A was inserted into the IBC with effect from 12 December 2019.

Section 32A and NCLAT order

Section 32A protects the corporate debtor from prosecution for an offence committed prior to the commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), once the resolution plan is approved by the adjudicating authority.

The NCLAT, while upholding JSW Steel’s resolution plan, held that in view of Section 32A, the Directorate of Enforcement/investigating agencies did not have the powers to attach the corporate debtor’s (BPSL’s) assets, and that criminal investigations against the corporate debtor would stand abated.

The PAO was also challenged before the Supreme Court in special leave petitions filed by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), which were stayed on 18 December 2019.

The apex court held that apart from the matter being sub judice before it — meaning the NCLAT should not have decided the issue — it was also beyond the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

In December 2024, the Supreme Court disposed of appeals filed by the CoC and the ED by directing the handover of the provisionally attached properties to JSW Steel.

However, it clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the interpretation of Section 32A(2) of the IBC or on the ED’s powers to attach a corporate debtor undergoing CIRP.

Drawing the line

The judgment reaffirms that the NCLT or NCLAT does not possess powers of judicial review over decisions of statutory authorities, and therefore cannot declare ED or EoW attachments illegal or void, said Shiju PV, senior partner, IndiaLaw LLP.

He added, “Any such determination lies solely within the jurisdiction of the appropriate forums prescribed under public law, including constitutional courts and designated special courts.”

Vijay K Singh, senior partner at S&A Law Offices, pointed out that while the judgment clarifies the limits of NCLAT’s jurisdiction, it will certainly lead to delays in the resolution process.

Matters involving public law — such as attachment of assets by the ED under the PMLA — will now need to be adjudicated in separate forums, such as special courts or tribunals, rather than being resolved within the IBC framework, he explained.

Binoy Parikh, partner at Katalyst Advisors, an M&A advisory firm, said the ruling signals a narrowing of the “clean slate” theory under Section 32A of the IBC. “While Section 32A grants immunity to the corporate debtor and new management from prosecution for pre-CIRP offences post-resolution, it does not override or nullify actions under public criminal laws like the PMLA.”

What it means for BPSL

The introduction of Section 32A in the IBC aimed to provide immunity to the corporate debtor and its new management from prosecution for offences committed by the prior management before commencement of the corporate insolvency process. However, the SC has ordered the liquidation of BPSL. Does it change things?

According to Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, the clean slate mechanism under Section 32A of the IBC does not apply in the BPSL matter since the SC has ordered liquidation.

“Liquidation reverts the company to the state of the corporate debtor, thereby reopening the door for enforcement agencies like the ED to pursue attachment and prosecution under the PMLA. This fundamentally alters the risk profile of liquidation-stage companies with prior criminal exposure,” Razvi said.

Shubha R Yadav, partner at RS Law Chambers, said that since liquidation has been ordered in Bhushan Power and Steel, the ED can continue proceedings, and the courts under the PMLA retain jurisdiction — inter alia — to continue attachment proceedings until any of the measures specified in Regulation 32 of the Liquidation Regulations, 2016 are adopted and approved by the adjudicating authority.

The liquidator will be bound by any orders passed by PMLA courts under Section 8 of the PMLA, Yadav added.