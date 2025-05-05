AI adoption still in early stages for most global enterprises: Accenture

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is still at a very nascent level across most enterprises, Accenture said, as organisations try to define and implement AI strategies that are not only cost-effective but also built on trust.

Accenture’s survey of 2,000 global executives revealed that 86 per cent of companies across nine industries and 15 countries are either experimenting with or progressing their AI plans, while only a handful are making meaningful strides. Just 7 per cent are categorised as ‘fast followers’ and 8 per cent as ‘front runners’, indicating how far most firms are from becoming AI-first enterprises. survey of 2,000 global executives revealed that 86 per cent of companies across nine industries and 15 countries are either experimenting with or progressing their AI plans, while only a handful are making meaningful strides. Just 7 per cent are categorised as ‘fast followers’ and 8 per cent as ‘front runners’, indicating how far most firms are from becoming AI-first enterprises.

“The adoption is just not there. It shows the amount of work that needs to be done is higher,” said Senthil Ramani, Global Lead of Data and AI at Accenture.

Ramani noted that AI has become more generalised as a technology, and that agentic AI has “cracked the code” on combining action and intelligence. “Imagine running an enterprise which understands language, maths, action — and which is intelligent. Then you can run AI as a generalised technology,” he added.

Agentic systems take the power of language models and extend them by integrating methods for reflection, tool use, planning, and collaboration. These techniques transform models from simple prompt-and-generate functions into reasoning engines that can tackle a wide variety of challenges.

Ramani said he expects the next major wave in AI to be driven by agents. “The ability to understand the agents is important; the ability to train and mentor them is critical; and the ability to onboard them into an organisation like formal employees is also important,” he said.

“Agentic systems will be at their most effective when connecting components across the enterprise, turning them into new sources of customer value, automated workflows, or more. This isn’t merely a technical question though — the evolution of apps has far-reaching implications leaders might not be prepared for,” according to Accenture’s Technology Vision 2025 report.