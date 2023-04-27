Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

But HBO is known for premium programming that was a huge subscription driver for Disney+ Hotstar, the last platform it was on in India. Is Viacom18 planning to take JioCinema pay in the near future?

Just before the Fifa World Cup began streaming in November 2022 “JioCinema was at 8.2 million unique visitors. With Fifa, it went to a high of 71 million before settling at 65 million in March”, says Geet Lulla, vice-president, sales, Asia Pacific, Comscore, quoting from the firm’s data (see charts). Analysts reckon IPL will add another 100 million or so.