Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel signs business cooperation agreement with A&B Global Mining

Tata Steel signs business cooperation agreement with A&B Global Mining

ABGM will also collaborate with Tata Steel to deliver competitive integrated business solutions to the global mining industry

Jamshedpur
Tata Steel signs business cooperation agreement with A&B Global Mining

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with A&B Global Mining to harness new business development opportunities and deliver mine technical services.

The steel major will closely work with ABGM India which will interface with their South African entity to explore business opportunities in India and abroad besides utilise each other's technical and strategic strengths to deliver projects across the mining and metals, including the steel value chain, a company statement said.

ABGM will also collaborate with Tata Steel to deliver competitive integrated business solutions to the global mining industry, it said.

"We started offering mine technical services commercially to the mining industry along with our partners, and this agreement will further complement our capabilities and capacities to raise the standards of such services in India in particular and internationally in general for more scientific and sustainable mine development, Tata Steel vice president (raw materials) D B Sundara Ramam said.

He also mentioned the company is in the mining business for more than a century with its natural resource division, providing various exploration and mine planning services to its captive mines for sustainable practices.

A&B Global Mining managing director Devendra Vyas said, We are pleased to be working in collaboration with Tata Steel to deliver mine planning, engineering and project management services, including customised end-to-end solutions to clients."

He also said this agreement is the foundation for a strong partnership and compliments the company's efforts to diversify its services to wider stakeholders in the industry and accelerate growth across commodities and geographies.

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Lufthansa to start flights on Munich-Bangalore, Frankfurt-Hyderabad routes

In a first, Softbank-backed OYO turns cash flow-positive in Q4FY23

Torrent Power incorporates two wholly-owned subsidiaries TU9, TU13

SpiceJet to appoint Arun Kashyap as Chief Operating Officer from June 12

Reliance Cap lenders to meet on Friday to take call on Hinduja Group bid

Topics :Tata SteelMining Mining industry

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story