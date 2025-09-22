Radisson adds 10 new hotels in 2025, plans key openings in Delhi, Indore

Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its footprint in India with a pipeline of new hotel openings that spans business hubs, cultural centres, and leisure destinations. After recently opening Radisson Hotel Prayagraj, the group is preparing to launch properties in Delhi MG Road, Mount Abu, Indore, Phagwara and Sasan Gir, expanding its reach into both established and emerging markets, the firm said in a press statement on Monday (September 22).

The group is especially focusing on opening new hotels with a significant emphasis on Tier-II and Tier-III cities. With 10 hotels already operational in 2025 and several more lined up before the end of the year, Radisson is building a stronger footprint in smaller but fast-growing markets. The lineup of new hotels reflect a strategy aimed at tapping a mix of business, spiritual, and leisure travel segments outside the main metro hubs.

New Radisson hotel openings between Jan-Aug 2025 Gaj Koti Prayagraj Jawai Vellore Bengaluru Jamshedpur Khopoli Kevadia Tier-II and Tier-III cities drive growth More than half of the group’s India portfolio is now concentrated in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, the company said. This includes recent additions in industrial towns such as Jamshedpur and Vellore, spiritual centres like Prayagraj, and leisure destinations such as Jawai and Khopoli. Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said India continues to be one of the Group’s most dynamic growth engines globally. “With openings across industrial hubs, spiritual centers, and leisure destinations, we are supporting the vision of balanced regional development and deeper domestic connectivity. As we accelerate our pipeline of landmark hotels, our focus remains on building long-term partnerships and delivering world-class hospitality experiences that contribute meaningfully to India’s journey towards Vision 2047,” Sharma said.

Building a pan-India network The group’s portfolio now covers multiple regions. In North India, new hotels in Prayagraj expand spiritual tourism circuits. In South India, Vellore and Bengaluru strengthen business and leisure connectivity. In East India, Jamshedpur caters to industrial and business travellers. In the West, new destinations like Khopoli, Kevadia and Jawai highlight the Group’s leisure and cultural focus. The upcoming properties will further broaden this spread, the hotel group said. Mount Abu and Sasan Gir will target holidaymakers and wedding groups, while Indore and Phagwara will cater to millennials and business travellers. Lifestyle offerings such as Radisson RED Indore are expected to appeal to younger segments of the market.