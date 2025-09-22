Hero Future Energies gets ₹1K cr funding from SBI to fund hybrid project

Hero Future Energies has secured a Rs 1,024 crore funding from State Bank of India (SBI) to finance a hybrid project in Andhra Pradesh.
The 60 MW project, which combines solar, wind and storage, and is contracted with SECI, is being built in Kurnool district of the southern state.
Funding worth Rs 10,240 million (Rs 1,024 crore) has been secured through SPV (special purpose vehicle) Clean Solar Power Barmer.
The funds will be utilised for the development and construction a 60 MW hybrid peak power project, the company said.
This funding, which will have repayment spread over a period of 21 years, will help in timely completion of the said peak power project.
The renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, HFE is backed by leading global investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app