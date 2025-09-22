Home / Companies / News / Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

Amazon India has introduced a GST storefront to display reduced prices from tax cuts on key categories, aiming to capitalise on festive demand with offers, discounts and bank deals

Amazon
The timing allows Amazon to immediately showcase price reductions from the GST changes, which lowered tax rates on several product categories from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. | (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Amazon India unveiled a dedicated marketplace section highlighting products with reduced tax burdens as India’s goods and services tax (GST) restructuring took effect on September 22, positioning the e-commerce giant to capitalise on lower consumer prices across electronics, appliances and other categories.
 
The timing allows Amazon to immediately showcase price reductions from the GST changes, which lowered tax rates on several product categories from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
 
The “Great Savings Celebration, #GSTBachatUtsav” storefront launches ahead of Amazon’s flagship Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale, which begins on September 23 with early access for Prime members starting at midnight on September 22.
 
The storefront will feature badges on products that reflect applicable GST savings, making it easier for customers to identify and shop for these offers. During Prime Early Access, these badges will read “Prime Deal + GST Savings” and during the main event “Deal with GST Savings”. In addition to GST savings and Prime deals, customers will also find a wide selection of festive offers from sellers, affordability options such as no-cost EMI via Amazon Pay Later, and benefits including up to 5 per cent assured cashback for Prime members through Amazon Pay Rewards Gold.
 
Amazon has implemented mechanisms to help sellers transition smoothly to the new GST rates effective September 22, 2025. Sellers remain responsible for ensuring the correct GST rates and product tax codes (PTCs) are applied to their products, and Amazon is supporting them with tools and guidance to review and maintain accuracy across their listings. Wherever possible, Amazon said it is automatically updating GST rates and PTCs on sellers’ listings for select product categories.
 
“We have also equipped sellers with comprehensive resources, including masterclasses on understanding nuances of GST tax codes,” the company said. “While sellers on Amazon.in continue to have complete control on pricing of products, we are enabling them to conveniently pass on benefits of GST reductions to customers in applicable product categories.”
 
During the AGIF sale, shoppers can explore over 100,000 products and more than 30,000 new launches from leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Titan and Libas. The deals include the iPhone 15 at Rs 43,749 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at Rs 71,999. There will be up to 80 per cent off across electronics, fashion, beauty, home and daily essentials. Customers can also avail themselves of a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards and EMI transactions, as well as exclusive offers from other leading banks and cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Apart from this, the Navratri and Dussehra Store will feature deals ranging from traditional décor to trendy electronics, with a minimum of 50 per cent off on all festive essentials.
 
The tax reform represents a significant shift in India’s retail landscape, potentially boosting consumer spending during the crucial festive shopping season, when e-commerce companies generate a substantial portion of annual revenue. Industry analysts project the GST restructuring could increase sales by 15–20 per cent as retailers pass on savings to consumers, with premium electronics categories expected to see the strongest demand response.
 
 

Topics :Amazon IndiaGST RevampGST rate cuts

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

