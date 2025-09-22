Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

Amazon India unveiled a dedicated marketplace section highlighting products with reduced tax burdens as India’s goods and services tax (GST) restructuring took effect on September 22, positioning the e-commerce giant to capitalise on lower consumer prices across electronics, appliances and other categories.

The timing allows Amazon to immediately showcase price reductions from the GST changes, which lowered tax rates on several product categories from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

The “Great Savings Celebration, #GSTBachatUtsav” storefront launches ahead of Amazon’s flagship Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale, which begins on September 23 with early access for Prime members starting at midnight on September 22.