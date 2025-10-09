Rainfall caused decline in September coal output at CIL: G Kishan Reddy

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that rainfall disrupted mining activity in September, and it led to a decline in production by public sector coal producer CIL.

However, the minister made it clear that there was no shortage of coal in the country.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ICC's Annual Plenary Session, the minister said that in September Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production declined because of rains.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.

According to industry experts, heavy rains and waterlogging during monsoon create operational difficulties in coal mining, resulting in drop in coal production.

The coal behemoth reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year decline in production to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) in September. The company's output was 50.94 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year. The output has lowered even as the government aims to increase production to bring down the import of dry fuel. Speaking at the event, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said that steel, coal and mines are interdependent sectors, playing a pivotal role in enabling various critical industries and building a self-reliant, future-ready economy that is essential for a developed India by 2047. Coal production by CIL during the April-September period also dropped to 329.14 MT, compared to 341.35 MT in the year-ago period.