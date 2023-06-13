Ramco Systems secures new order from Australian company Skytek Pty



Skytek Pty Ltd is a specialist aviation-engineering services provider with over 20 years of experience in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Global enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems, on Tuesday, announced that it will implement its aviation suite V5.9 for Skytek Pty Ltd.



Ramco’s aviation suite will provide Skytek with a next-gen digital platform that offers a single source of truth. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Ramco’s aviation suite will integrate and automate various operations at Skytek, empowering them with a modern solution to support their business growth.”



“We were looking for a modern Aviation ERP software that would automate our MRO service processes, provide complete visibility into our operations and keep up with our rapid business growth, said Alana McKenna, CEO, Skytek Pty Ltd. The solution will also help Skytek optimise their turnaround times for quotations, order processing, and customer engagements. In addition, with its digital enablers like HUBs and workflows, Ramco will help Skytek improve productivity and enhance process efficiencies.



Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer – aviation, aerospace & defence, Ramco Systems, said, “We are delighted to partner with Skytek to digitally transform their business.” “The advanced functionalities of Ramco’s Aviation Suite, together with their proven track record in digitally transforming the operations of one of our major customers, were critical to our selection. We are confident that Ramco’s Aviation Suite will help us continue delivering quality service and products to our customers,” he added.

“Equipped with the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning stacks, Ramco’s Aviation solution has been helping leading organisations achieve automation and obtain crucial insights into their operations. We look forward to our digital journey with Skytek, to support their business growth,” he added.