Home / Companies / News / Ramco Systems secures new order from Australian company Skytek Pty

Ramco Systems secures new order from Australian company Skytek Pty

Ramco's aviation suite will integrate and automate various operations at Skytek, empowering them with a modern solution to support their business growth

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ramco Systems secures new order from Australian company Skytek Pty

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems, on Tuesday, announced that it will implement its aviation suite V5.9 for Skytek Pty Ltd.
Skytek Pty Ltd is a specialist aviation-engineering services provider with over 20 years of experience in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Ramco’s aviation suite will integrate and automate various operations at Skytek, empowering them with a modern solution to support their business growth.”
Ramco’s aviation suite will provide Skytek with a next-gen digital platform that offers a single source of truth.

The solution will also help Skytek optimise their turnaround times for quotations, order processing, and customer engagements. In addition, with its digital enablers like HUBs and workflows, Ramco will help Skytek improve productivity and enhance process efficiencies.
“We were looking for a modern Aviation ERP software that would automate our MRO service processes, provide complete visibility into our operations and keep up with our rapid business growth, said Alana McKenna, CEO, Skytek Pty Ltd.

“The advanced functionalities of Ramco’s Aviation Suite, together with their proven track record in digitally transforming the operations of one of our major customers, were critical to our selection. We are confident that Ramco’s Aviation Suite will help us continue delivering quality service and products to our customers,” he added.
Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer – aviation, aerospace & defence, Ramco Systems, said, “We are delighted to partner with Skytek to digitally transform their business.”

“Equipped with the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning stacks, Ramco’s Aviation solution has been helping leading organisations achieve automation and obtain crucial insights into their operations. We look forward to our digital journey with Skytek, to support their business growth,” he added.  

Also Read

Stocks to watch: Tata Power, NHPC, Zydus Life, Bharat Forge, Ramco Systems

Stocks to Watch: Hinduja Global, Just Dial, IRB Infra, SWRE, Ramco Systems

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Ramco Cements Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 22.5% to Rs 152 cr

BAM Digital Realty to set up data centre in Mumbai at Rs 2000 cr investment

Keytrade Bank selects Infosys Finacle suite for core banking transformation

Indian publishing turns the page on translations, as demand rises

OYO launches 'stay now pay later' programme for Indian travelers

Adani Group's wind project in Lanka to be ready by 2024: Energy minister

Topics :Ramco SystemsAviation sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story