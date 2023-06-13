Home / Companies / News / Keytrade Bank selects Infosys Finacle suite for core banking transformation

Keytrade Bank selects Infosys Finacle suite for core banking transformation

The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud

BS Web Team New Delhi
Keytrade Bank selects Infosys Finacle suite for core banking transformation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infosys Finacle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Belgium’s Keytrade Bank on Tuesday announced the bank’s decision to select Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner for the modernisation of its core banking system.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Infosys Finacle suite will replace Keytrade Bank’s legacy platform and help the bank leapfrog its digital maturity, enabling it to innovate, operate, and engage with customers better.”

This collaboration will streamline the bank’s core banking ecosystem to enable greater efficiency, faster time to market for products, and state-of-the-art technology architecture, and ensure the best experience for its customers.
The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud, the company said.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen customer engagements,” said Sanat Rao, chief business officer & global head, Infosys Finacle.
“This collaboration marks yet another milestone in our expanding presence in Europe and underlines our commitment to helping European banks stay ahead in the digital age," he added.

Thierry Ternier, CEO, Keytrade Bank, said, “As the sponsor of the project, I am a strong believer in the programme because it will strengthen the foundations of our company and make us future-proof to tackle the challenges of a fast-moving environment.”
“Our ultimate goal is to create value and satisfaction for our customers and employees. I am convinced that this programme will be a major enabler in reaching those strategic goals. We have chosen Infosys Finacle as our partner for the program because of their worldwide expertise, implementation plan, and price offering.”

Also Read

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

Indian publishing turns the page on translations, as demand rises

OYO launches 'stay now pay later' programme for Indian travelers

Adani Group's wind project in Lanka to be ready by 2024: Energy minister

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Mortgage lender Aviom India raises $30 mn for business expansion

Topics :SaaSBanksInfosys information technology

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story