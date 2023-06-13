Keytrade Bank selects Infosys Finacle suite for core banking transformation



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The Infosys Finacle suite will replace Keytrade Bank’s legacy platform and help the bank leapfrog its digital maturity, enabling it to innovate, operate, and engage with customers better.” Infosys Finacle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Belgium’s Keytrade Bank on Tuesday announced the bank’s decision to select Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner for the modernisation of its core banking system.



The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud, the company said. This collaboration will streamline the bank’s core banking ecosystem to enable greater efficiency, faster time to market for products, and state-of-the-art technology architecture, and ensure the best experience for its customers.



“This collaboration marks yet another milestone in our expanding presence in Europe and underlines our commitment to helping European banks stay ahead in the digital age," he added. "We are delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen customer engagements,” said Sanat Rao, chief business officer & global head, Infosys Finacle.