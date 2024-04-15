Home / Companies / News / Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 270 crore order for Vande Bharat trains

Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 270 crore order for Vande Bharat trains

The scope of the project involves the development and validation of the bogie frames for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train sets, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) said in a statement

The order valued at Rs 270 crore is to be supplied to the BHEL TRSL consortium, the statement said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Monday said it has received an order of Rs 270 crore from a consortium led by BHEL to supply bogie frames of Vande Bharat train sets.

The scope of the project involves the development and validation of the bogie frames for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train sets, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This order encompasses 32 train sets, each comprising 16 coaches and RKFL will be producing a total of 1,024 bogie frames, it said.

The order valued at Rs 270 crore is to be supplied to the BHEL TRSL consortium, the statement said.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said, "Securing the prestigious order is an indication to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative approach. We...support the Make in India and the advancement of rail transport in the country by leveraging our expertise in manufacturing high-quality bogie frames."

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel forgings.

The company also has a presence in the US, Mexico, Turkey, and Belgium.

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Gujarat to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, trial to begin soon

10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be rolled out from March this year

IPL to international cricket: Top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in history

PM to virtually flag off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat service from Ayodhya

Mahindra Group to invest nearly Rs 1,200 cr in renewable energy projects

ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

Vodafone Idea allocates Rs 5,720 crore for 5G and 4G network expansion

Edtech company Byju's shareholders approve $200 million rights issue

ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vande bharatBhel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story