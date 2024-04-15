Home / Companies / News / ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

ShareChat app is already operationally profitable, and short video app Moj is expected to achieve operational profitability over the next few months, it said

As the company marches towards profitability, it announced an organisation-wide ESOP bonus programme that will double the ESOP ownership for all of its current employees | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Homegrown social media company ShareChat on Monday announced it has raised $49 million (about Rs 407 crore) by way of convertible debentures from existing investors Lightspeed, Temasek and Alkeon Capital, among others.

The capital raise will help the company invest further in its ad targeting technology as well as in continuing the growth of consumer transactions business on ShareChat Live and Moj Live, according to a release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd)...today announced the closure of its $49 million funding round via convertible debentures led by existing investors Lightspeed, Temasek, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and HarbourVest, amongst others," the release said.

ShareChat app is already operationally profitable, and short video app Moj is expected to achieve operational profitability over the next few months, it said.

As the company marches towards profitability, it announced an organisation-wide ESOP bonus programme that will double the ESOP ownership for all of its current employees.

The move is aimed at retaining its top talent and rewarding them for taking the company to a financially healthier state.

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder of ShareChat and Moj, said the new funds will be utilised to bolster the robust monetisation plans and propel the company on a path to break even and beyond.

The continued support of existing investors "in a challenging financial environment is a resounding vote of confidence for the path we have taken over the past years to move rapidly towards profitable growth", Sachdeva added.

Also Read

ShareChat's valuation cut to $1.5 bn, lays off 200 employees: Reports

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Social media unicorn ShareChat lays off 200 employees to reduce costs

Vedanta Ltd to raise up to Rs 3,400 crore via non-convertible debentures

Arka Fincap aims to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

Vedanta Group mandates JPMorgan to arrange $300 million India bond

Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan moves on, company divided into three divisions

Vi expects 5G rollout in 6-9 months after FPO worth Rs 18,000 crore

Honda Motors commences work for new warehouse facility in Karnataka

Tesla scouts for 1st India showroom locations; plans to begin sales in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ShareChatfund raisingInvestorsconvertible debentures

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story