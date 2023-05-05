Home / Companies / News / Rana Group to invest Rs 1,900 cr in electric vehicle business in phases

Rana Group to invest Rs 1,900 cr in electric vehicle business in phases

The group announced the opening of 101 showrooms pan India and started billing electric three-wheelers to end customers

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Rana Group, which has diversified business interests, on Friday said it will invest Rs 1,900 crore in the electric vehicle business in phases, a top company executive said.
The group announced the opening of 101 showrooms pan India and started billing electric three-wheelers to end customers.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

