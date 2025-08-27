Accor Hotels appoints Ranju Alex as new CEO for South Asian operations

French hospitality major Accor Hotels on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ranju Alex as its chief executive officer (CEO) for the South Asian region, covering India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, according to its release.

Alex was previously regional vice-president for Marriott International in South Asia, overseeing more than 170 hotels across the area. She began her career with the Oberoi Group in 1993 and has held several leadership positions at Marriott International in a career spanning three decades, the release added.

“I am delighted to join an organisation with the most comprehensive and exciting portfolio of brands in the region. It will be an honour to lead the group’s vision in this region, and I eagerly look forward to this exciting role,” she said in a statement.