TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, Amit Kapur to lead

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services firm, has created a new AI and services transformation unit, underscoring the growing importance of artificial intelligence in its strategy.

The unit will be headed globally by Amit Kapur, a TCS veteran who currently leads the company’s UK and Ireland business, effective 1 September 2025. He will take charge as Chief AI and services transformation officer, reporting directly to Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President & Chief Operating Officer of TCS.

The announcement was made by the company in an internal email to its employees, which Business Standard has reviewed.

The restructuring consolidates TCS’ AI initiatives, including the AI & Data unit carved out in Q4FY25, into a single entity aimed at driving innovation, simplifying client engagement, and accelerating digital transformation. “We will also reimagine our investments in our TCS Pace Ports worldwide to bring real-world experiences and possibilities of AI closer to our customers,” Subramanian said in the email. The new unit will integrate all of the firm’s existing teams and capabilities in AI and work closely with other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups, to scale TCS’ impact in this area and enable benefit realisation at scale for clients.

“This will include reinvigorating our service propositions, deepening our AI domain solutions, orchestrating new partnership ecosystems, and accelerating rapid innovation in delivery of AI-powered integrated technology services across operations, engineering, and modernisation,” the email stated. Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman, Everest Group, described the changes at TCS as very encouraging, especially as AI is disrupting the tech services industry. “To date TCS has been cautious in its AI approach and strategy and has focused more on its industry-leading low-cost model, and has been left behind by its more aggressive competitors such as Accenture and Cognizant. This announcement indicates that much more investment and senior management focus is now being given to the AI transformation challenge,” he said in an email response to the changes.