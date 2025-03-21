Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

Rasna International, the market leader in the powdered drinks segment, will bank on the mass market and the early onset of summer for a 30–40 per cent growth in FY26, even as it plans to make a foray into the ready to drink segment with a low-calorie bottled drink for the Indian market in the coming months.

"We have set up a new plant with an investment of Rs 40–50 crore in Patna, Bihar, which makes 2 million cases, taking the total manufacturing to 12 plants, and we are looking at expansion abroad," Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International, said.

"We are also planning to launch a ready to drink variant in the wellness category, which will help us become a more relevant player across the 12-month duration (like fruit drinks) instead of just the summer months," he told Business Standard. While the drink would be its first non-powder drink, it will also be a play in the health drinks market segment, which has seen substantial growth over the last few years. The new ready to drink foray will also help the company balance its product portfolio to ensure year-round sales, especially in winter months. The move will help it gain a larger share — up to 5 per cent — of the Rs 20,000 crore fruit drink market, up from its current share of less than 1 per cent.

He added that the ongoing cola wars would benefit Rasna, since it would raise the pitch for fruit drinks marketing and consumers’ interest in non-sugar and non-cola alternatives as they opt for healthier drink choices. He noted that sugar-free drink powders made up 50 per cent of its exports to global markets. In its wellness portfolio, introduced during COVID, the brand offers options of soups and honey, besides vitamin-enriched beverages. Rasna intends to take share of the global fruit concentrate market, which was valued at $2.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $7.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5 per cent from 2024 to 2031. In India, the concentrated fruit drink market is expected to be over $500 million by 2030 on the back of demand for nutritious beverages.

Quick commerce and regular e-commerce were seeing growth of 30–40 per cent, the fastest among all channels, which was adding to the overall sales. "We expect sales from quick commerce to double," he added. Currently, the categories make up 7–8 per cent of its total sales. On Friday, Rasna launched a thicker variant of its powder-based mango drink called Rasna Rich, fortified with vitamins, which Khambatta said was getting high demand orders. "With early summers coming in, we are expecting the demand to rise. We are trying to align logistics to ensure steady supply," he added. On the ongoing insolvency case filed against the company in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Khambatta said that the company will fight it out and make the case a precedent such that trivial commercial matters not be taken to the insolvency forum. "We are completely solvent," he noted.