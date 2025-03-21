Signature Global acquires 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore

National Capital Region (NCR)-based real estate developer Signature Global on Friday announced that it has acquired 8.39 acre land at Sector 37D, Gurugram, Haryana, near Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 282.42 crore.

The company said that the overall developable potential of the acquired land would be approximately 2 million square feet, with a total revenue of around Rs 3,200 crore.

The project on this land parcel is expected to be launched by the end of the next financial year (FY26).

Commenting on the development, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman at Signature Global, said that Gurugram’s housing market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, with Dwarka Expressway emerging as India’s fastest-growing real estate corridor.

According to a recent joint report by CREDAI, Colliers and Liases Foras, housing prices in Gurugram have surged by a record 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by seamless connectivity, robust infrastructure, and strong investment potential.

Signature Global owns a 45.1 acre land bank in Gurugram’s Sector 37D, also known as DXP Estate, wherein the company is developing both multistorey and low-rise residential units.

In the first nine months of FY25, the company added approximately 2.9 million square feet of saleable area to this location.

The company has so far delivered 13.5 million square feet of housing area and has another approximately 46 million square feet in the pipeline in its forthcoming and ongoing projects, set for execution over the next two to three years.

Signature Global added that the company is projecting Rs 1 trillion in sales and Rs 38 billion of revenue recognition for FY25.