Coke, Pepsi set to battle Campa with ₹10 no-sugar drinks in key markets

To compete with Reliance Consumer’s Campa, beverage majors Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are expanding their ‘no-sugar’ lineup. They are also leveraging the increasing demand for low-calorie drinks by introducing diet and light variants in smaller packs, priced at ₹10 across multiple brands.

Both companies have launched ₹10 packs for their diet and light beverages, including Thums Up X Force, Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, and Pepsi No-Sugar. Industry executives mention that this is the first time their Indian units have introduced diet and light drinks at this price point, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Strategic pricing

By offering smaller packs at lower price points, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo aim to sustain the pricing of their core brands without direct price cuts. A senior industry expert noted that these multinational beverage companies are taking a cautious approach before deciding on broader pricing strategies, depending on how Campa expands its market presence, The Economic Times report mentioned.

The news report quoted Sanjeev Agrawal, group chairman of MMG Group, which owns Coca-Cola’s franchisee bottler Moon Beverages, as saying that there is a growing consumer preference for low- and no-sugar beverages. To meet this demand, the brands have expanded their no-sugar offerings beyond Diet Coke to include Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, and Thums Up X Force in price points of ₹10, ₹20, and ₹30, with serving sizes of 250 ml and 500 ml.

PepsiCo targets key markets

PepsiCo has launched 200 ml no-sugar Pepsi bottles at ₹10, beginning with Andhra Pradesh, a major soft drink market. An executive familiar with the strategy stated that this move aims to challenge Campa and other regional brands. Campa made its debut in Andhra Pradesh in 2023, making it a key battleground for cola brands.

PepsiCo’s franchisee bottling partner CK Jaipuria Group operates in Andhra Pradesh, one of India’s largest markets for cola beverages. Retail audit data from NielsenIQ indicates that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together account for nearly 20 per cent of the country’s aerated drink sales.

Challenges in profitability

The news report quoted experts as saying that the ₹10 price point is not highly profitable. As a result, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are maintaining existing prices for their primary products while running consumer promotions and bundling deals in general trade and online platforms.

According to industry estimates and NielsenIQ data, sales of low- and no-sugar drinks doubled last year, reaching ₹700-750 crore. PepsiCo’s no-sugar variants contributed 44.4 per cent to its total sales volume in 2024, a significant increase from 40.2 per cent the previous year, marking its fastest growth in India.