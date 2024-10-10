Ratan Tata timeline: Major moments in the life of the business leader









Here's a timeline highlighting key moments in his personal life, and career:

December 28, 1937: Born in Mumbai (then Bombay) to Naval and Sooni Tata. Naval Tata had been adopted by Ratanji Tata, the son of Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Tata Group

1955: Completes schooling from the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, followed by Bishop Cotton School in Shimla

1962: Graduates with a degree in architecture from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York

1962: Joins the Tata group as an assistant in Tata Industries; spends six months training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, or Telco (now called Tata Motors)

1963: Joins Tata Iron and Steel Company, or Tisco (now called Tata Steel) at its Jamshedpur facility

1969: Works as Tata Group’s resident representative in Australia

1970: Returns to India to briefly join Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which had been launched as Tata Computer Systems in 1968

1971: Is named director-in-charge of the struggling National Radio and Electronics (Nelco)

1974: Joins the board of Tata Sons as a director

1975: Completes the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School

1981: Is appointed chairman of Tata Industries. Two years later, drafts the Tata strategic plan; transforms the company into a strategic think tank and promoter of high-technology ventures

1986-1989: Serves as chairman of national carrier Air India

March 25, 1991: Takes over from JRD Tata as chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts

2000: Enters the new millennium by acquiring British brand Tetley

2000: Receives the Padma Bhushan, India’s-third highest civilian honour

2004: TCS gets listed

2005: Tata Chemicals acquires British company Brunner Mond

2007: Acquires European steel giant Corus

2008: Acquires Jaguar Land Rover

2008: Launches the Tata Nano, India’s most affordable car

2008: Is awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour

December 2012: Steps down as chairman of Tata Sons after five decades with the Tata group, making way for Cyrus Mistry; is appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons

2013: Goes to Supreme Court on Niira Radia tape leak incident; argues that people’s right to privacy has to be protected; says tapped conversations were leaked to the media because of corporate rivalry

2016: Mistry is removed as chairman after a legal battle; in March 2021, the Supreme Court rules in favour of Ratan Tata and Tata Sons, says there was no case of oppression and mismanagement against Cyrus Mistry at Tata Sons

October 2016-February 2017: Serves as interim chairman of Tata Group

2017 onwards: Continue investing in startups

[Source: Company and news sources]