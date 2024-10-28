Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Raymond Group chairman blasts Lamborghini for not responding to complaints

Raymond Group chairman blasts Lamborghini for not responding to complaints

Singhania had noted that the Lamborghini India and Asia leadership failed to reach out to him despite him being an old loyal customer

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond
Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has blasted Italian carmaker Lamborghini for "arrogance" having failed to reach out to him regarding an issue with his car.

Singhania had earlier tweeted on X about his Lamborghini Revuelto getting stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

"I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are," he tweeted on Sunday.

Lamborghini India could not immediately reach out about the matter.

In a tweet on October 16, Singhania had noted that the Lamborghini India and Asia leadership failed to reach out to him despite him being an old loyal customer.

"It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwal_sharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?" he tweeted.

More From This Section

JSW Energy outbids Adani Power for KSK Mahanadi with Rs 15,985 crore offer

This pharma company from Mumbai may be helping Putin get Nvidia AI chips

NMDC Group achieves net profit of AED 2.2 bn in first 9 months of 2024

Ambuja Cements rivals UltraTech in limestone reserves via acquisitions

Premium

LIC eyes entry into bond forward rate agreement market by end of FY25

Earlier this month, Singhania had tweeted about taking his new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

"It's a brand-new car'. Are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," he had stated.

Lamborghini Revuelto is priced around Rs 8.89 crore in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raymond Lifestyle to hire 9,000 workers for hundreds of new stores

Raymond Lifestyle stock jumps 4% after Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating

Bikaji, Raymond, SPARC among 5 smallcap stocks that can gain up to 18%

Raymond Lifestyle lists at Rs 3,020 on NSE; locked in 5% lower circuit

Share market today: Mixed global cues, falling crude & RLL listing in focus

Topics :RaymondLamborghiniCarmakers

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story