Razorpay unveils India's fastest one-step payments solution Turbo UPI



Razorpay Turbo UPI aims to deliver a 5X faster payment experience. It streamlines the payment process and eliminates any redirection to external apps. This helps businesses achieve a significant increase in the success rate of UPI payments by 10 per cent. Razorpay has launched ‘Turbo UPI’ which the fintech unicorn says is India's fastest one-step UPI (unified payments interface) payment solution. This new product allows customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly without getting redirected to a third-party UPI app during checkout.



“With India’s consumers swiftly adopting UPI as a digital mode for its transaction needs, it is crucial for businesses to have access to a hassle-free, seamless payment experience like never before,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director at Razorpay. “So, as opposed to the 5-step process of UPI flow, our one-step solution reduces the scope of non-technical errors that can lead to drop-offs and provide a major boost to UPI transactions.” This solution was developed in partnership with NPCI and Axis Bank.



Providing a frictionless customer experience has been a top priority for us. As a business, it is of utmost importance to provide customers best and most seamless payment experience, and ‘Turbo UPI’ has taken that up a notch,” said K. Radhakrishnan, Co-founder, Tata Starquik. “We are confident that this streamlined, frictionless, and time-saving payment solution will not only enhance our customers’ experience but also minimize drop-offs during the UPI payment journey.” Turbo UPI also offers granular insights into the end-users drop-off pattern and enables merchants to control the entire payment experience of their customers, end-to-end. For end-users, this means a simple 1-step UPI payment experience instead of 5 steps. Customers of popular apps including Tata Starquik, Ixigo, FNP (Ferns N Petals), Trainman, and Dhan among others will soon be able to get the benefits of this innovation.