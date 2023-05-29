Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

It has also helped that in May, registrations went up by 12 per cent over April that had seen a steep fall due to government action against many electric two-wheeler companies for violating various FAME 2 subsidy rules.

A sharp increase in Bajaj Auto’s sales, together with a 44 per cent jump in TVS’ registrations which touched 13,000, has helped incumbent players (which include TVS and Hero MotoCorp) to become key players in the electric two wheeler sweepstakes, grabbing close to a third of the 71,171 vehicles registered till 29 May. In April, these three incumbent operators had only a 20 per cent share of the market.