HDFC Bank gets RBI approval to buy up to 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank said on Tuesday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Bank’s plan to buy up to a 9.50 per cent stake in the private lender.

The approval allows HDFC Bank to become a significant shareholder in IndusInd Bank, which has been facing financial and governance challenges in recent months.

The RBI has asked HDFC Bank to complete the acquisition of a major shareholding within one year from the date of approval, which was granted on December 15. If the bank fails to do so within this period, the approval will be cancelled.

This condition has been put in place to ensure timely compliance with regulatory norms.

Group entities to make the investment In an exchange filing on Monday, HDFC Bank said that several of its group companies have received permission to invest in IndusInd Bank. These entities include HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund, and others. Together, they can acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of IndusInd Bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights. ALSO READ | Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC IndusInd Bank recently reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss for the three months ended March 31. The loss followed a $230 million hit to its books due to governance and accounting lapses. These issues led to the exit of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana earlier this year.

Board under investor scrutiny IndusInd Bank’s board has come under criticism from investors for weak oversight and delays in revealing accounting problems. The lapses were linked to the bank’s derivatives portfolio and had a major impact on its financial results. Earlier this year, IndusInd Bank said it plans to raise up to $3.47 billion and allow its promoters to nominate two directors to the board. HDFC Bank regains top spot among India’s most valued brands HDFC Bank has emerged as India’s most valued brand for 2025, overtaking Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report.