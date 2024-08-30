Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.68 cr on UCO Bank violation of provisions

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.1 lakh on Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd for non-compliance

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.68 crore on UCO Bank for contravention of certain provisions, including on opening of current accounts, interest rate on deposits and frauds classification.

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.1 lakh on Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) directions.

In both cases, the central bank said penalties are based on regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.


Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIUCO BankKYC

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

