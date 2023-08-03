Home / Companies / News / SBI MD for special vostro account surplus to be invested in corporate bonds

SBI MD for special vostro account surplus to be invested in corporate bonds

This arrangement for investment has not really picked up in terms of surplus money in the vostro accounts being invested in g-secs, he added

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI

Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, managing director of the State Bank of India, proposed on Thursday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should allow surplus funds in special vostro accounts to be invested in corporate bonds. He argued that expanding the investment scope would be beneficial and not pose any risks.

"The RBI permitted investment of the surplus amount in vostro accounts in Treasury bills (T-bills), and government securities (g-secs) to popularise the arrangement. We can request RBI to broaden the investment basket to include corporate bonds as well," Setty stated at the sixth national summit of the Associate Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).

However, he noted that the investment arrangement hadn't fully gained traction as surplus money in vostro accounts hadn't been widely invested in g-secs.

Vostro accounts, held by domestic banks for foreign banks and denominated in the domestic currency, are the means through which Indian exporters receive their rupee payments. The surplus rupee balance in these accounts can be effectively used for various purposes, including investment in government securities, project financing, making investments, and managing export-import transaction flows.

Ajay Malglunia, managing director and head for Investment Grade Group at JM Financial, echoed this sentiment. "Currently, banks are not significantly involved in the market. If surplus funds from the vostro account are invested in corporate bonds, the corporate bond market's size and appetite will improve."

The RBI announced on July 11, 2022, that the surplus in the vostro account could be invested in government T-bills and securities, in a bid to encourage rupee-settled trades. The central bank allowed invoicing and payments for international trade in Indian rupees and permitted banks from 22 countries to open Special Vostro Accounts for trade settlements.

Setty also highlighted that non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) currently dominate the corporate bond market, accounting for approximately 67 per cent of total issuances, while involving manufacturing companies in the market poses a challenge.

Topics :RBI Policysbi

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

