S&P Global Ratings revises outlook to negative for Vedanta Resources

In a statement, it said Vedanta Resources' weakened access to cash flow from its operating subsidiaries at a time of challenging external financing conditions has raised its refinancing risk

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised the credit outlook for Vedanta Resources Ltd to negative, citing increased funding risks.

The agency has affirmed the 'B-' rating for the company. It indicates a relatively higher credit risk.

In a statement, it said Vedanta Resources' weakened access to cash flow from its operating subsidiaries at a time of challenging external financing conditions has raised its refinancing risk.

"The company has about USD 3 billion of debt due between now and August 2024," it said.

Vedanta Resources is making refinancing progress, but execution risks remain, the agency said.

Topics :Vedanta ResourcesS&P global Ratings

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

