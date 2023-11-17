RBL Bank launches free mobile healthcare vans for support, domestic workers

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, private-sector lender RBL Bank on Friday announced the launch of its mobile health services for a broad category of support staff, including essential and domestic service personnel.

The initiative includes fully equipped mobile healthcare vans to provide complementary health and eye check-ups for those employed in residential neighbourhoods and gated communities, according to a company press statement.

The CSR activity will cater specifically to house helps, security guards, drivers, housekeeping staff, blue-collar workers and others working in similar roles, the bank said.

The initiative identifies a series of problems faced by these individuals and offers a comprehensive range of services, including health check-ups, vision correction, doctor consultations, and educational guidance on preventive healthcare for lifestyle conditions such as diabetes and cholesterol (lipid).

Poor vision is caused due to multiple reasons, which also include lower quality of life, increased mental health issues, reduced earning capacity, and sometimes even neglect. Among the young generation, visual impairment can lead to decreased intellectual abilities, higher school dropout rates and restricted growth potential. Through this initiative, RBL Bank is trying to address the healthcare requirements of the underprivileged in an easily accessible way, the bank said.