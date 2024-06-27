Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / RBL Bank to raise Rs 6,500 cr through combination of QIP, debt issue

RBL Bank to raise Rs 6,500 cr through combination of QIP, debt issue

The bank will raise Rs 3,500 crore through QIP and Rs 3,000 crore through issue of debt securities via private placement, according to an exchange filing

RBL Bank
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian private lender RBL Bank said on Thursday it will raise up to Rs 6,500 crore ($779 million) through a combination of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares and debt sale.

The bank will raise Rs 3,500 crore through QIP and Rs 3,000 crore through issue of debt securities via private placement, according to an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This will be RBL's first share issue via institutional placement since 2021 when the bank saw an abrupt management transition and the central bank increased scrutiny of the lender by temporarily appointing a director on its board amid reports of a large share of unsecured borrowing on its books.

The fundraising comes at a time when the lender targets 20%growth in its loan book over the next two financial years, largely led by an increase in secured retail assets. RBL, however, did not mention how it would deploy the proceeds of the latest capital raise.

Indian banks have been shoring up their capital base to keep up with the rising demand for loans. Lenders including Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India have approved raising funds in recent months

During fiscal 2024, RBL Bank reported a 20% growth in advances while its deposits grew 22%.

The lender's shares ended 2.1% higher ahead of the fundraise announcement.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

5 private bank stocks for your portfolio; Check trading strategy here

Stocks to buy on June 20: IDFC Bank, RBL, IGL; check target prices

Quant Money Managers gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.98% in RBL Bank

RBL Bank Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% to Rs 353 crore, deposits up 22%

RBL Bank appoints Murali Ramakrishnan as independent director for 4 years

Topics :RBL BankFundraising

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story