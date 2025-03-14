Home / Companies / News / Realigning global business lines to match clients' demands: Wipro

Wipro
Wipro (Photo: Shutterstock)
Avik Das Bangalore
Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services player, said it is realigning its global business lines to match clients’ evolving business needs and bank more on emerging technology opportunities such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and digital transformation.
 
As part of the rejig, which comes into effect from April 1, Wipro will have four global business lines (GBLs) — technology services, business process services, consulting, and engineering.
 
“This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus on client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions,” said chief executive and managing director Srini Pallia.
 
“This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation,” Pallia said.
 
The technology services line is a merger of its previous cloud capabilities (Wipro FullStride Cloud) and data, application platform, digital operations, and cybersecurity (Wipro Enterprise Futuring). This will be led by Nagendra Bandaru.
 
Bandaru previously led the enterprise futuring line. The company’s cloud head, Joe Debecker — who joined under former CEO Thierry Delaporte — has resigned.

“He has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Wipro,” the company said.
 
Business process services will be led by Jasjit Singh Kang, who will focus on digital operations and business process transformation.
 
Kang is currently the senior vice-president and business head of digital operations and platforms.
 
Amit Kumar will head the company’s consulting business, which will provide strategic advisory and transformation services.
 
Meanwhile, Capco, one of Wipro’s most audacious acquisitions, will continue to be led by Anne-Marie Rowland.
 
Srikumar Rao will be the head of the engineering business. This vertical will continue to focus on engineering and R&D services.
 
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

