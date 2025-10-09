Realty firm NeoLiv to develop ₹2,300 cr township project in Faridabad

Realty firm NeoLiv will develop a 62-acre township in Faridabad, Haryana, with a revenue potential of Rs 2,300 crore, as it looks to expand business to meet rising demand for housing properties.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has entered into a management agreement for developing 62-acre of land at Sector 98, 99A in Faridabad The company will mainly offer housing plots and villas in this township project, which has an estimated gross development value of around Rs 2,300 crore.

NeoLiv did not mention the name of the landowner with whom it has signed a management agreement.