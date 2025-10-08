Home / Industry / News / India will be the factory of the future, says Dassault Systemes CEO

India will be the factory of the future, says Dassault Systemes CEO

Pascal Daloz says India's innovation, digital capabilities, and engineering talent will make it central to the global AI-driven industrial transformation

Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz
Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is among the major economies that will drive the future of the world as the country combines innovation, imagination, and a skilled workforce, Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz said on Wednesday.
 
“India will become the factory of the future with its software-defined economy, and intellectual property will be the new currency in the age of AI,” Daloz said at an event in Bengaluru.
 
The French software maker, which provides technology solutions to automotive, aerospace, and industrial firms, has been betting big on India for the last few years. Dassault Systemes has set a target of $1 billion in revenue from India by 2030, with 25 per cent of its global workforce based here.
 
Dassault expands R&D operations in India
 
Earlier this week, the company announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art R&D campus in Pune, which is now its largest centre in India and a critical hub in its global innovation network. 
 
“India is one of the most innovative nations. Dassault has invested over €100 million to expand its R&D laboratory in Pune and increase capacity by nearly 50 per cent,” Daloz said.
 
He praised India’s engineering talent pool, highlighting the country’s ability to “compete globally at low cost while delivering high quality” because of the large number of engineering graduates entering the workforce every year.
 
Innovation-led growth and digital transformation
 
For Dassault Systemes, revenue from India is led by the transportation and mobility sector, followed by industrial equipment.
 
The company also partners with state governments on skill development, project management systems, and virtual twin city initiatives that use simulation and digital replication technologies for better urban planning.
 
“Virtual twins are the way to explore the future,” Daloz said, underscoring Dassault’s focus on leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and design to transform industries and economies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India aims to secure 10% of global 6G patents: Telecom minister Scindia

Railways spent ₹1.42 trn on capex in first six months of current fiscal

India's cricket economy has just scratched the surface, says KKR CEO

Govt floats draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Bill for discussion

Premium

FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarter

Topics :Dassualt SystemesDassault AviationAviation industryIT-software sector

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story