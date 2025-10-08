India will be the factory of the future, says Dassault Systemes CEO

India is among the major economies that will drive the future of the world as the country combines innovation, imagination, and a skilled workforce, Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz said on Wednesday.

“India will become the factory of the future with its software-defined economy, and intellectual property will be the new currency in the age of AI,” Daloz said at an event in Bengaluru.

The French software maker, which provides technology solutions to automotive, aerospace, and industrial firms, has been betting big on India for the last few years. Dassault Systemes has set a target of $1 billion in revenue from India by 2030, with 25 per cent of its global workforce based here.

Dassault expands R&D operations in India Earlier this week, the company announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art R&D campus in Pune, which is now its largest centre in India and a critical hub in its global innovation network. "India is one of the most innovative nations. Dassault has invested over €100 million to expand its R&D laboratory in Pune and increase capacity by nearly 50 per cent," Daloz said. He praised India's engineering talent pool, highlighting the country's ability to "compete globally at low cost while delivering high quality" because of the large number of engineering graduates entering the workforce every year.